Rep. Jackie Walorski remembered for her faith, conviction at funeral service

Family, friends and colleagues remembered Indiana U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Jimtown) for her faith and character at her funeral service Thursday.

Walorski and three others died in an Elkhart County car crash last week. A Republican, she had represented Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District since 2013.

Speakers at the service, held at Granger Community Church, mourned the suddenness of Walorski’s death.

“Like you, I was not ready — nor was I prepared — for that phone call," U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said. "Shocked. Angered. Bewilderment.”

Others who knew Walorski — including Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb — remembered her for her high spirits and strong convictions.

“When people from afar think about what makes Indiana so strong, they might reflexively go to our steel, or our limestone," Holcomb said. "I think about Jackie, and I think about Jackie’s steel spine.”

Walorski’s burial at South Bend's Southlawn Cemetery was accompanied by a three-rifle volley and a rendition of “Taps.”

A special election to fill the 2nd district congressional seat will be held November 8th, the same day as the general election.

