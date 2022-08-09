Holcomb calls special election to fill Walorski vacancy, to be held along with general

Gov. Eric Holcomb has called a special election to fill the vacancy left by U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Jimtown)’s death .

The special election will take place on the same day as the general election this fall, Nov. 8. Parties have until Aug. 26 to select their candidates for the special election.

Walorski’s seat was already up for reelection, so Democrats and Libertarians don’t have to select new candidates for the fall though Republicans do. That selection will be done by caucus.

But that becomes a little complicated because of redistricting. Walorski’s term serving the 2nd Congressional District runs through Jan. 3, 2023. So the special election is to fill the vacancy between November and January. The general election will fill the seat for the term that begins in 2023.

But Walorski’s current term is serving a slightly different geographic area than the new term would – so depending on where they live, some voters could be casting ballots for the special election, the general election, or both.

Voters in Elkhart, Fulton, Marshall, Miami, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Starke and Wabash counties will be voting, both for filling the end of Walorski’s term and the new term starting in 2023.

Parts of Kosciusko and LaPorte counties were redrawn into neighboring congressional districts or added into the 2nd District. So, depending on where they live, some voters could be casting ballots for the special election, the general election, or both.

Voters in parts of Cass County will only participate in voting for the new term.

The candidates for both the special election and general election will likely be the same. The Democratic nominee for the general election is Paul Steury of Granger.

A visitation for Congresswoman Walorski will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Granger Community Church. The funeral is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 11, at 11 a.m.

