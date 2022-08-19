Indiana GOP will meet Saturday to choose nominees for Walorski’s seat

Twelve Indiana Republicans are currently in the running to be the GOP’s nominee to replace U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Jimtown).

Walorski represented Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District for almost a decade before her death in a car crash earlier this month.

Among those vying for a chance to fill her seat are Indiana’s embattled former Attorney General Curtis Hill, soon-to-be former State Rep. Curt Nisly, and Walorski staffer Rudy Yakym, who was endorsed by Walorski’s husband .

District Republicans will caucus Saturday to nominate two candidates: the first for a special election to fill the remainder of the late congresswoman’s term, and the second for the general election to represent the district for the next two years.

Both elections will be held Nov. 8, and it’s likely the GOP will pick the same person to represent them in both. The twelve candidates are:



Dallas Barkman

Terry Harper, III

Curtis Hill, Jr.

Michael Hogberg

Scott Huffman

Tiernan Kane

Daniel Koors

Marvin Layne

Curtis Nisly

Christy Stutzman

Scott Wise

Rudolph Yakym III

The caucuses are set to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mishawaka's Grissom Middle School.

While closed to the general public, a livestream of the caucuses will be available on the party’s Facebook page .

How will the caucus work?

According to a release from the Indiana Republican Party, each candidate has the opportunity to speak for 3 minutes before voting begins. They can also invite an individual to give a 2-minute introduction before their remarks.

Committee members will first vote for the general election nominee. Those running need 50 percent of the eligible votes, plus one, to be declared the party’s official nominee. If no candidate receives that majority, the candidate with the lowest number of votes will be dropped, and voting will start again.

That process will continue until one candidate remains. The same process will be used to choose the special election nominee, but only precinct committeemen from the 2nd District will be allowed to vote.

The release says Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer will submit a notice of nomination for each caucus to the Indiana Election Division after voting is complete.

What happens next?

The Indiana Democratic Party will hold its own caucus to choose a nominee for the special election next week.

“Democrats look forward to nominating a proven and honest leader who will work to create a better future for Hoosier families — not cater to special interests or endorse extremism,” party Chairman Mike Schmuhl said in a release.

State Democrats will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 at Operating Engineers Local 150 in Lakeville (1001 N. Michigan St.)

The Democratic candidate for the District 2 general election is Goshen teacher Paul Steury.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo .