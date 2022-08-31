School City of Mishawaka joins South Bend’s Citywide Classroom initiative

School City of Mishawaka students can now apply for free WiFi hotspots through South Bend’s Citywide Classroom initiative.

The program launched during the pandemic to help students who lack reliable home internet access connect outside of school.

Local nonprofit enFocus, which helped develop the program, said it’s connected over 4,200 students in the South Bend Community School Corporation since the program’s launch.

“Creating connectivity access is imperative for student and family success in today’s world,” enFocus Director of Projects Gillian Shaw said in a release.

According to the release, the School City of Mishawaka will begin distributing 200 hotspots to its highest-need students this month.

"Citywide Classroom has proven an efficient and effective program in South Bend, we look forward to bringing these same benefits to students and families in need in our district,” School City of Mishawaka Director of Technology Matt Modlin said in the release.

To qualify , students must be enrolled in the South Bend Community School Corporation, the School City of Mishawaka or participating non-public schools and live within the district boundaries. Students must also receive free or reduced-price meal benefits.

Families can apply online or call (574) 703-1881. They can also call their schools’ administrators for assistance or the St. Joseph County Public Library at (574) 282-4646.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

