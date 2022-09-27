Bethany Christian Schools faculty member hit and killed by car at the school

A faculty member at Bethany Christian Schools was killed Monday when he was struck by a car. According to a statement from the Goshen Police Department, 65‑year‑old Peter Shetler was struck by a car while walking near the school.

He was treated at the scene by medically trained bystanders before being transported to Memorial Hospital by Medflight. He died at the hospital.

The driver of the car, 42‑year‑old Matthew Miller, is cooperating with investigators, according to the release.

Bethany Christian Schools’ web site listed Shetler as Technology Director.

Contact Kent at kfulmer@wvpe.org.

