WVPE News

Bethany Christian Schools faculty member hit and killed by car at the school

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Kent Fulmer
Published September 27, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT
Peter-Shetler.png
Bethany Christian Schools
/
Facebook
Peter Shetler

A faculty member at Bethany Christian Schools was killed Monday when he was struck by a car. According to a statement from the Goshen Police Department, 65‑year‑old Peter Shetler was struck by a car while walking near the school.

He was treated at the scene by medically trained bystanders before being transported to Memorial Hospital by Medflight. He died at the hospital.

The driver of the car, 42‑year‑old Matthew Miller, is cooperating with investigators, according to the release.

Bethany Christian Schools’ web site listed Shetler as Technology Director.

Contact Kent at kfulmer@wvpe.org

WVPE News LocalBethany Christian SchoolsGoshencar crash
Kent Fulmer
Kent Fulmer joined WVPE in August of 2020 to take on one of the station's most high profile roles as the local host of Morning Edition. Kent comes to WVPE with more than 20 years experience in radio in the Michiana area. During his career, Kent has had a variety of roles including DJ, reporter and newscaster, as well as several behind-the-scenes positions. Kent and his wife, Donna, are celebrating their 32nd wedding anniversary in 2020 and have lived in Elkhart County for almost 20 years. They have two adult daughters, Sarah and Rebecca. When not working, Kent is active as a musician, playing trumpet and flugelhorn. He has performed with a number of area bands. Currently he performs with the Phat Tuesday Dixieland Band and Jazz Assemblage, as well as his church's praise band. As a member of Jazz Assemblage, Kent has appeared at the Elkhart Jazz Festival several times. He also volunteers with Bugles Across America.
