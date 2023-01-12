South Bend Police tapes case won't be heard by Indiana Supreme Court

The Indiana Supreme Court said today it will not take the South Bend Police tapes case, according to the South Bend Tribune. This comes after the South Bend Common Council asked the Supreme Court for a ruling on whether a group of officers had legal standing to challenge the release of the recordings. The case centers around conversations on cassette tapes recorded between Feb. 4th and July 15th of 2011. The tapes allegedly contain racist comments and discussions of illegal activity. In 2012, the Buttigieg administration demoted Police Chief Darryl Boykins and fired the department’s communications director. The case may now be heading to trial in St. Joseph County.