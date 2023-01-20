© 2023 WVPE
Henry Davis Jr. joins South Bend mayoral race

Published January 20, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST
Another candidate has joined the South Bend mayoral race. 2nd District Councilmember Henry Davis Jr. announced today that he is running for mayor. Davis made the announcement on Twitter and launched a campaign website. The 43-year-old Democrat has actively served on the South Bend Common Council since 2007. Davis ran for mayor in 2015, but lost the primary to Pete Buttigieg. Davis joins a race that includes incumbent Democrat James Mueller and Republican Desmont Upchurch. The primary election is on May 2.

WVPE News South Bend MayorSouth Bend mayoral raceMuellerMayor James MuellerJames MuellerPete ButtigiegMayor Pete ButtigiegHenry Davis Jr.Desmont Upchurch