The South Bend Common Council elected third district council member Sharon McBride as its new president Monday.Second district council member Henry Davis,…
Thanks to millions in federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan, South Bend Mayor James Mueller said the city’s 2022 budget will be a “historic”…
The South Bend Common Council passed a bill Monday night that adds about $14.5 million to the city’s existing 2021 budget. The majority of that spending —…
South Bend Common Council Sidelines Reynolds, Moves Control of Police Review Board To Mayor’s OfficeThe South Bend Common Council unanimously voted Monday night to move oversight of the city’s Community Police Review Board to the mayor’s office. But…
Tuesday former South Bend Councilman, Henry Davis Jr., won his council seat back. Davis was elected to the 2nd District seat last night. He will replace…