Election Day preview: South Bend, Elkhart County races focus in 2023 primary election

Primary season is in full swing with Election Day set for May 2. Tuesday's ballot will focus on local races in an off-year election, though there are still plenty of races to watch as mayor's offices and city councils are up for grabs in Michiana.

South Bend

In South Bend, a robust slate of Democratic candidates via for control of the city’s council and mayor’s office in a campaign season that’s seen more tension than in years past.

At the top of the ballot, James Mueller seeks reelection for mayor over challenger Henry Davis. Mueller was first elected in 2019 after serving in Pete Buttigieg’s administration while Davis is currently a Common Council member making his second run for mayor after an unsuccessful primary bid in 2015.

The two camps are portraying South Bend in starkly contrasting tones on the campaign trail. Mueller has pointed to economic and population growth in recent years saying the city is continuing its upward momentum. Davis, however, says the city has stalled economically and is mired in crime.

The ideological differences in the mayoral race are echoed down the ballot with a series of younger candidates, some of whom affiliate with Black Lives Matter, challenging incumbents.

Candidates who have campaigned with Davis include Jorden Giger who’s running for Davis’ Second District seat against Ophelia Gooden-Rodgers. Joining him are newcomers Drew Duncan, Bruce Mitchell and Nick Hamann who are running against incumbents Sharon McBride, Sheila Niezgodski and Canneth Lee, respectively.

The Fifth District race has Patrick Reighter running against Sherry Bolden-Simpson while incumbent Troy Warner is running unopposed in the Fourth District.

The city’s at-large council races feature some familiar names with incumbents Karen White, Rachel Tomas-Morgan and Lori Hamann going up against former councilman Oliver Davis and LaQuita Hughes.

Clerk Dawn Jones is also locked in a primary challenge from Bianca Tirado. The race has been highlighted by clashes between the council and Jones over clerk’s office duties. Since April 2022, The South Bend Tribune reported the council has paid over $56,000 to Tirado to perform functions council members say Jones is not doing correctly. Tirado has been featured in a television campaign ad for Mueller, while Jones has campaigned with Davis.

Eventually the winner between Mueller and Davis will take on Republican Desmont Upchurch in the general mayoral election. Eli Wax is the sole Republican on the South Bend council and he is running unopposed in his Fifth District primary.

In Mishawaka, voters will decide whether to continue supporting an operating referendum that would give around $2.7 million a year for the next eight years to pay for educational staff salaries.

Plymouth, Goshen and Elkhart

Outside of St. Joseph County, voters in Goshen and Plymouth are set to make decisions about who will lead their cities.

Goshen Mayor Jeremey Stutsman’s decision to step down earlier this year has invited challenges from two Republicans: William Malone and William Gard. Democrats will name a replacement for Stutsman on the ballot after the primary, though the outgoing mayor has endorsed event producer Gina Leichty as his successor.

In Plymouth, longtime mayor Mark Senter is not running for a fifth term. His departure has opened the door to a field of four GOP hopefuls. One of Nick Fisher, Rick Cooper, Greg Compton or John Grolich will face Democrat Rob Listenberger in the fall.

In Elkhart, incumbent First District councilman Aaron Mishler is facing a primary challenge from fellow Democrat Thomas Butler. Fourth District Democrat Dwight Fish is also being contested by James Little.

Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson is running for re-election unopposed by either party.

For a full list of candidates on the ballot in Elkhart County, click here. You can also search voting information at Vote411.org.