© 2023 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News

Rokita announces he's running for re-election in 2024

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published February 23, 2023 at 9:04 AM EST

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita announced Wednesday he will run for re-election in 2024.

That would seem to rule him out for bids for governor or U-S senator, both of which are open seats that election cycle. Rokita’s name had been mentioned as a possible candidate for those races – he’s unsuccessfully sought both positions in the past.

In a tweet confirming his re-election bid, Rokita said he’s proud of what he’s done in office, including efforts to return money to taxpayers and combat federal overreach.

The Hoosier Republican has championed conservative causes during his two years as attorney general, notably helping lead the charge to try to ban abortion.

He’s also received blowback for that effort. Rokita thrust himself into the national spotlight after he went on national television and threatened, without evidence, the medical license of Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indiana physician. Bernard had received widespread attention for legally performing an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio.

Rokita is the subject of disciplinary complaints over his handling of the investigation into Bernard. And a county judge said the attorney general violated state law as part of that investigation.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Copyright 2023 IPB News. To see more, visit .

Tags
WVPE News Attorney General Todd RokitaTodd Rokitare-electionElection2024Caitlin Bernard
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri. Brandon graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Journalism in 2010, with minors in political science and history. He was born and raised in Chicago.
See stories by Brandon Smith