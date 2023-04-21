© 2023 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News

Police Identify 11 year old boy killed in South Bend shooting

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published April 21, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT
generic_police_car_1.jpeg
Justin Hicks
/
IPB News

South Bend Police have identified the boy who was shot and killed in South Bend. The 11-year-old has been identified as T’yon Horston of South Bend. Police were called to North Johnson Street just before 5 yesterday for reports of gunshots. When officers arrived they found the boy with apparent gunshot wounds. The boy was taken to the hospital where he later died. Police have not said what led up to the shooting or if any arrests have been made. If you have any information, call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP and leave an anonymous tip.

Tags
WVPE News Shootingchildchild killedSouth Bend PoliceSouth Bend Police Department