Police Identify 11 year old boy killed in South Bend shooting

South Bend Police have identified the boy who was shot and killed in South Bend. The 11-year-old has been identified as T’yon Horston of South Bend. Police were called to North Johnson Street just before 5 yesterday for reports of gunshots. When officers arrived they found the boy with apparent gunshot wounds. The boy was taken to the hospital where he later died. Police have not said what led up to the shooting or if any arrests have been made. If you have any information, call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP and leave an anonymous tip.