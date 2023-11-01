Election Day 2023: Mayoral and council seats up for grabs in South Bend, Elkhart, Mishawaka and Goshen

Election Day this year focuses on local races with mayoral offices and city council seats up for grabs.

As Nov. 7 approaches, here's an overview of who's on the ballot and some key races to watch.



Elkhart

The Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson is running for reelection unopposed, but all but one Elkhart Common Council seats have a contested race this cycle.

Democrats currently control the council by a 5-4 margin and will pick up another seat with Democrat Chad Crabtree running uncontested for the council’s 2nd District seat.

Crabtree has the potential to be the sole new face on the council, however, with the other eight incumbents on the ballot. There’s been some bickering on the Elkhart council recently with Republican David Henkefiling a police reportafter an altercation with Democrat Dwight Fish after a recent council meeting. Both men face challengers on Election Day.



Goshen

Goshen will see a newly elected mayor after Jeremy Stutsman resigned earlier this year. Democrats selected marketing firm manager Gina Leichty to fill the office in the interim and she now faces Republican Benjamin Rogers— the son of Elkhart County Commissioner Brad Rogers.

All six Goshen council seats are also up and contested, though Democrat incumbents Gilberto Perez and Julia King are not running for reelection.

Plymouth voters will vote for a new mayor for the first time in over 15 years after longtime executive Mark Senter did not file for a fifth term. Republican Greg Compton faces Democrat Rob Listenberger in that race and both men have experience on the city council.



South Bend

In St. Joseph County, both South Bend and Mishawaka city elections take center stage. In South Bend, allegations of domestic abuse feature large. First there’s Roosevelt Stewart who’s running as a Republican in the city’s 2nd District.

Stewart was charged with felony domestic battery over the summer for allegedly choking and hitting his daughter while drunk.

The accusations against Stewart prompted fellow Republican candidate for mayor Desmont Upchurch to come forward and admit that he was convicted for slapping a woman he was dating in North Carolina more than 20 years ago.

Upchurch is running against current mayor James Mueller.

Elsewhere in the typically Democratic-leaning South Bend, Republicans have fielded candidates in the races for the Clerk’s office and for four council seats.

South Bend’s sole Republican office holder Eli Wax looks to retain his 5th District Council seat against challenger Sherry Bolden-Simpson. In the 3rd District, Democrat and council president Sharon McBride faces a challenge from Sonia Perez, an employee in the St. Joseph County Clerks’ office.

Incumbent Democrats in South Bend this year faced tougher than usual challenges from outsiders in the party's primary, however only incumbent Lori Hamman — who's been a vocal critic of Mueller's administration — lost her primary and will be replaced on the ballott.



Mishawaka

In Mishawaka, the contest for the clerk’s office is shaping up to be one of the most competitive races in the county. Longtime incumbent Debbie Ladyga-Block is facing Republican challenger LouAnn Hazen, the wife of 3rd District councilman Tony Hazen, who is running unopposed.

The South Bend Tribune reports LouAnn Hazen has raised over $50,000 in the race, nearly double Ladyga-Block’s fundraising.

Most of the city council races in Mishawaka are also contested with 5th District mainstay Mike Compton being the only council member not seeking reelection.

For Mishawaka residents seeking more information, the League of Women Voters is holding a meet the candidates night on Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Battell Community Center.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 7.

