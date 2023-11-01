Murder charges filed in Quality Inn shoting

Officials have arrested the man they believe is responsible for the fatal shooting at the Quality Inn hotel near the airport last month.

Reontre Lawrence, 26, is now charged with murder, as officials believe he killed 20-year–old Amarion Kirk, and 22-year-old Jasani Taylor, then fled the scene causing a large search.

The shooting took place on the afternoon of Oct. 19 where court documents say Kirk and Taylor drove into the hotel’s parking lot and appeared ready to speak to someone in another car parked there.

Surveillance video from the incident shows a man then open fire with an assault rifle when the victims' car rolled its windows down. The shooter then ran away, sparking a man hunt.

Court documents say a phone found in the shooter’s car and the car itself were both registered to Reontre Lawrence of South Bend. Lawrence was arrested on Tuesday in Indianapolis.

Court filings do not indicate what may have led to the shooting.

