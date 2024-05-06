2024 Primary Elections: Commissioners races highlight local races

The Indiana governor’s race headlines this year’s primary season, but there are a few races locally to keep an eye on when Election Day rolls around on Tuesday.

Voting on Tuesday runs from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Here's a rundown of contested primaries in St. Joseph and Elkhart counties.



County Commissioners

In both St. Joseph and Elkhart counties there are multiple Republicans running for county commissioner seats.

In Elkhart, two-term incumbent Suzanne Weirick faces a primary challenge from Steve Boussom who owns an accounting firm in Goshen.

In St. Joseph County, three Republicans are running for the District 3 Commissioner seat, which covers the southeastern third of the county. The job is currently held by former Mishawaka councilman Tony Hazen who was caucused in early this year to place Deb Fleming. Hazen is being challenged by fellow former Mishawaka councilor Maggie DeMaegd as well as North Liberty business owner Tom McCormick.

There are no Democrats on the ballots in either of those races. However Democrat Rafael Morton is running for District 2 commissioners seat which is currently held by Republican Derek Dieter. Dieter is not running for reelection and is instead running for county surveyor.

Elkhart County District 3 Commissioner:

-Steve Boussom (R)

-Suzanne Weirick (R)

St. Joseph County District 2 Commissioner:

-Rafael Morton (D)

St. Joseph County District 3 Commissioner:

-Maggie DeMaegd (R)

-Tony Hazen (R)

-Tom McCormick (R)



County Council

St. Joseph County also features a few contested council races. In District D, educator Jenn Shabazz takes on electrician Jason Piontek on the Democratic ballot. On the Republican side in District F, incumbent Randy Figg faces Kris Verash and in District I, Kent Hizer and Andy Rutten vie to replace outgoing council president Mark Root.

In the statehouse district covering Goshen and Middlebury, Cindi Hajieck challenges incumbent Joanna King. And in the South Bend area, David Niezgodski faces a challenge for his state senate seat from St. Joseph County Treasurer Tim Swager.

In Elkhart, the council's three at-large seats are up for reelection. All three Republican incumbents — Adam Bujalski, Steven Clark, Thomas Stump — are running again and they'll be joined by Ben Haviland to make four candidates for three seats in the primary.

Elkhart County Council At-large (three advance to general election):

-Adam Bujalski (R)

-Steven Clark (R)

-Thomas Stump (R)

-Ben Haviland (R)

-Kevin Peters (D)

-Ralph Spelbring (D)

St. Joseph County Council District D:

-Jason Piontek (D)

-Jenn Shabazz (D)

St. Joseph County Council District F:

-Randy Figg (R)

-Kris Verash (R)

St. Joseph County Council District I:

-Kent Hizer (R)

-Andy Rutten (R)

-Tami Springer (D)



Other local contested races

Elkhart County Treasurer:

-Cynthia Chadwell (R)

-Patty Pickens (R)

Elkhart County Coroner:

-James (Rich) Egnor (R)

-Merv Miller (R)

Middlebury City Council (Three advance to general election)

-Mike Holloway (R)

-Kent Kauffman (R)

-Kevin Miller (R)

-Jeremy Yahwak (R)



State wide contested races

State Senate District 10:

-David Niezgodski (D)

-Tim Swager (D)

State House District 49:

-Joanna King (R)

-Cindi Hajieck (R)

Indiana Governor:

-Mike Braun (R)

-Brad Chambers (R)

-Suzanne Crouch (R)

-Eric Doden (R)

-Curtis Hill (R)

-Jamie Reitenour (R)

-Jennifer McCormick (D)

U.S. Senate:

-Marc Carmichael (D)

-Valerie McCray (D)

-Jim Banks (R)