Bethany Christian cultivates sustainability with farm-to-school program

Bethany Christian Schools in Goshen is taking its commitment to sustainability and education to the next level with an expanding farm-to-school program that gives students a direct connection to the food they eat. The program includes a greenhouse, garden beds, a 13-head chicken coop, and even pear trees, providing an immersive educational experience for students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Tara Swarzendruber-Landis, the school’s Food Services and Farm-to-School Director, explained that the program has been growing for nearly two decades, starting with a small garden initiative.

“We’ve had a garden program for about 15 to 17 years, and we’ve just continued to produce more and more food, integrating it into classroom experiences along the way,” said Swarzendruber-Landis.

The farm-to-school program is designed not only to provide fresh produce for the school’s cafeteria but also to serve as a learning tool across all grade levels. Students grow food in the garden, the hoop house, and even in classroom grow lights. The food they harvest is incorporated into their school meals, with students often enjoying the fruits of their labor in the lunchroom.

Currently, all of the produce grown on campus is used internally, although Swarzendruber-Landis said they are considering selling some plants and seeds from the garden in the future.

The program's growth was made possible, in part, by a National Farm to School Grant, which helped fund the construction of the greenhouse, the addition of chickens, and other expansions. According to Swarzendruber-Landis, the grant allowed the school to take its efforts to the next level.

“It’s been a real outgrowth of our commitment to sustainability,” she said. “Bethany was already awarded a Green Ribbon School award for sustainability, and this program just continues to reflect our values as a school.”

Sustainability has long been a key part of Bethany Christian’s identity, and the farm-to-school program embodies that ethos by teaching students about the importance of caring for the environment and making informed food choices. Swarzendruber-Landis believes the program helps foster an appreciation for nature while also teaching valuable life skills.

“We’re showing students where their food comes from and giving them a chance to harvest it and enjoy it in a different way,” Swarzendruber-Landis said. “It’s a great way to connect students to the process, and it’s also something they can replicate at home or in their own lives.”

The program is also a positive experience for the students themselves, who enjoy working in the garden and learning about where their food comes from. Many students express how peaceful and joyful it is to be outdoors, taking a break from traditional classroom settings.

“We find that students really enjoy their time outside in the garden,” Swarzendruber-Landis said. “It’s a great way for them to relax, be active, and experience something completely different from their usual routine.”

In addition to helping students develop a deeper connection to their food, the farm-to-school program has fostered a sense of community. The school partners with local farms and suppliers to help with planting, and some students even participate in internships during the summer months to care for the garden.

Looking ahead, Swarzendruber-Landis hopes to see other schools replicate the program. She encourages educators to start small, noting that even small garden projects can have a big impact.

“We’ve had great success by starting with small, manageable projects and building up over time,” she said. “It’s something that takes time and commitment, but it’s absolutely worth it.”

Bethany Christian Schools’ farm-to-school program continues to grow, nurturing not just crops, but also a generation of students who are learning the value of sustainability and where their food comes from.