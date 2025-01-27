South Bend School Board approves hiring of private investigator

The South Bend Community School Corporation (SBCSC) Board approved the hiring of a private investigator to examine potential unlawful or unethical actions by school administrators or board members over the past five years during its meeting Thursday night.

During the five-hour-long session, the hiring of a private investigator was the action items that invoked the most response from crowd. The board did not disclose who initiated the investigation or the specific reasons for pursuing it.

Board member Dr. Stuart Greene voiced concerns about the necessity of the investigation. “What’s motivating this? My preference is to move forward,” he said.

However, other board members underscored the importance of accountability. Board member Carlos Leyva questioned whether avoiding the investigation would be the right decision, asking, “Yes, I want to move forward, but do I want to look away?”

Mark Costello, another board member, highlighted the need to rebuild trust in the district. “We have, over the last two years, lost 2,000 kids because parents don’t trust us,” he said.

When Leyva raised the question of truth-seeking, the crowd voiced its support, chanting “Yes!” in response.

The motion passed with a 5-2 vote. Candidates for the private investigator position will be presented at the next board meeting.