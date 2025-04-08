© 2025 WVPE
Elkhart city council approves funding for new Fire Station 6

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published April 8, 2025 at 5:02 PM EDT
The current Elkhart Fire Station #6 on the corner of Bristol Street and Osolo Road.
Provided
The current Elkhart Fire Station #6 on the corner of Bristol Street and Osolo Road.

The Elkhart City Council approved funding for a new Fire Station 6 at Monday night’s meeting, marking a significant upgrade for the northern neighborhoods of the city. The current station, located on East Bristol Street, is small, with only one bay, and is comparable in size to a house.

Alex Otto, Elkhart’s Director of Communications, said the new station will greatly improve emergency services for the area.

“This new fire station will house a ladder truck, a regular fire truck, and an ambulance,” Otto explained. “Currently, that side of town has no dedicated ambulance, with service coming from the central fire station.”

Construction of the new station is set to begin in mid-summer, with a projected completion date of mid-2026. The new Fire Station 6 will be located off Ada Drive, about a mile and a half from the current station.

The funding for the new facility passed with an 8-1 vote by the City Council.
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
