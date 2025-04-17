SBCSC Board approves Mansour Eid’s superintendent contract

The South Bend Community School Corporation officially named Mansour Eid as superintendent after the school board voted unanimously Wednesday night to approve his contract.

Eid, who has served as acting superintendent since January, will earn a prorated salary for the remainder of this school year based on an annual pay of $186,000. The contract includes standard benefits for the position, and the full salary would continue into next year if the board extends the agreement.

Several community members voiced support for Eid during the public hearing, including Linda Lucy with the National Education Association.

“He is a gift to this community,” Lucy said. “I’ve said it many times. It was time I say it publicly.”

Board member Mark Costello asked whether the contract included any performance-based incentives. Board attorney Pete Agostino confirmed it does not. Costello said he believes educators should not receive monetary bonuses for their performance.

“When you sign your name to a contract, you honor it by working your tail off, trying to assist and help kids,” Costello said.

Eid’s permanent appointment comes as the district continues navigating challenges in student performance, staffing, and long-term planning.