South Bend Schools hosting ‘Hop On and Hire’ event to address driver shortage

The South Bend Community School Corporation is looking to fill a critical shortage of school bus drivers and paraprofessionals with a career day event this weekend.

Dubbed “Hop On and Hire,” the event will take place Saturday, June 21, from 8 a.m. to noon at 3003 North Bendix Drive. Attendees will have the opportunity to test-drive a school bus with a certified trainer, complete job applications, and participate in on-site interviews.

The district is currently short between 15 and 20 drivers. Officials say the shortage of backup drivers and paraprofessionals often leads to route splits and morning delays when regular staff call off.

David Tartt, the district’s transportation training coordinator, said the goal is to find candidates who understand the importance of the role.

“We're looking for people who can smile in the morning, because yours may be the first smile our children will see,” Tartt said. “They’re precious cargo, so we want someone who's gonna treat them loving, kind and respectable.”

Benefits for full-time drivers include health insurance, paid time off and free CDL training. Tartt emphasized that while the job comes with challenges, the impact on students can be deeply rewarding.

“When they tell you you're the best bus driver ever, those are rewards that you just can't put money on,” he said.

The event will also include complimentary refreshments and information for those interested in becoming paraprofessionals, who assist in supervising students during transportation.