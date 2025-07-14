Public input sought for proposed Midwest Continental Divide Trail

A new trail system could someday connect parks, nature preserves, small towns, and tourism destinations across western St. Joseph County. But first, planners want to hear from the public.

The proposed Midwest Continental Divide Trail would link landmarks such as Potato Creek State Park, Lydick Bog, Bendix Woods, and the Indiana Dinosaur Museum, while also supporting ecotourism, recreation and land conservation efforts. The project is still in early planning stages.

“This initiative started because of all the development that's been happening in St. Joseph County and the number of natural assets in the western part of the county,” said Shawn Peterson, president of Community Redevelopment Partners, the firm leading the planning effort. “The thought process is really how best to conserve and connect those various natural assets, for recreational purposes, but also for educational and ecotourism purposes.”

This week, four public open houses will give residents a chance to learn more and offer feedback that could shape the trail’s future.

Public Input Sessions:



Tuesday, July 15 – 3:00 to 4:30 p.m. Rum Village Nature Center , 2626 S. Gertrude St., South Bend

, 2626 S. Gertrude St., South Bend Tuesday, July 15 – 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Lakeville Community Center , 214 W. Patterson St., Lakeville

, 214 W. Patterson St., Lakeville Wednesday, July 16 – 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. North Liberty Community Building , 300 S. Main St., North Liberty

, 300 S. Main St., North Liberty Thursday, July 17 – 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Indiana Dinosaur Museum, 7102 Lincolnway West, South Bend

Peterson said the meetings are designed to be listening sessions, where residents can identify which areas they use, value, or want to see protected.

“The first round is really just talking more about the project, the land use components, looking at what assets are here, what things people want to see in these areas,” he said. “It’s really more of a listening session.”

There are no confirmed routes for the trail yet, and Peterson said community feedback will play a major role in shaping its direction.

“There is no definitive route,” he said. “We’re just trying to listen and hear from area residents, property owners, and others, what can be the best pathway to really conserve and then connect these assets.”

Planners say the project could take up to a decade to fully complete, with some portions potentially advancing sooner.

Community members unable to attend the in-person meetings can complete a short survey online here.