Portage Township eviction sealing event might happen again this fall

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By WVPE News Team
Published July 16, 2025 at 4:06 PM EDT
Rent in Michiana has increased, but not as much as the national average.
Provided
Portage Township Trustee Jason Critchlow called Tuesday's eviction sealing event a "resounding success." Volunteer lawyers and Notre Dame Law students helped over 100 people erase past evictions from their records.

A past eviction can stay on your record forever, making it hard to get approved to rent housing.

On Tuesday some South Bend residents received help toward a fresh start.

The Portage Township trustee, the Volunteer Lawyers Network, and Notre Dame Law School held an eviction sealing event at the township offices. It’s possible under a state law passed this year that allows evictions to be sealed.

Trustee Jason Critchlow says people started lining up two hours early to receive the help, and organizers assisted about 100 people over three hours.

“Today was a success in the struggle to make lives better for our residents in this affordable housing crisis," Critchlow said.

He said they may do it again this fall.
sealing evictions Notre Dame Law School Volunteer Lawyers Network Portage Township Trustee Jason Critchlow
WVPE News Team
