Portage Township eviction sealing event might happen again this fall

A past eviction can stay on your record forever, making it hard to get approved to rent housing.

On Tuesday some South Bend residents received help toward a fresh start.

The Portage Township trustee, the Volunteer Lawyers Network, and Notre Dame Law School held an eviction sealing event at the township offices. It’s possible under a state law passed this year that allows evictions to be sealed.

Trustee Jason Critchlow says people started lining up two hours early to receive the help, and organizers assisted about 100 people over three hours.

“Today was a success in the struggle to make lives better for our residents in this affordable housing crisis," Critchlow said.

He said they may do it again this fall.

