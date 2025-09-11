Notre Dame prepares for home opener with new alcohol policy and safety measures

Notre Dame opens its home football schedule this weekend against Texas A&M, and fans heading to campus will see some changes inside the stadium along with familiar rules outside of it.

The most notable change is that beer will be available for purchase inside Notre Dame Stadium for the first time. Mike Seamon, the University’s Vice President for Campus Safety and Event Operations, says the decision followed a trend across college athletics.

“You could start seeing the introduction of sale of alcohol in the programs. And I think what happens and what drove that industry wide and what led to Notre Dame is, is the customer experience, the fan experience…as part of the amenities is they would expect to be able to buy alcohol as part of that.” Seamon says safety remains the top priority as alcohol is introduced.

“We have a high expectation of our fan behavior, right? There’s an expectation when you come to a Notre Dame game…we’re gonna make sure that everybody is coordinated to ensure that it’s a fun experience, but it’s a safe experience. Safety is our top priority.” Fans should also expect to follow the University’s long-standing clear bag rules at the gates.

“Like all NFL and collegiate teams, we have a clear bag policy. It would have to be 12 by 12 by 4, or less, um, and it would be searched at the gate.” And when it comes to beer sales, Seamon says strict limits are in place.

“There will be a mandatory, um, no more than 2, beers per person, per transaction. 21 ID will be required, um, and then we will end alcohol service at the end of the 3rd quarter.” Parking will remain at White Field and the Burke Golf Course, but Seamon says fans should prepare for heavier-than-usual traffic because of the high-profile matchup.