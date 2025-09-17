St. Joe County GOP chair pushes back against recent reprimand

The St. Joseph County Republican Party chair is pushing back against a recent reprimand from the state GOP Rules Committee.

Jackie Horvath addressed the matter during a press conference Wednesday. “Recently, the state party issued a letter in response to a complaint by former party members," Horvath said. "The letter described the allegations as ‘frivolous,’ yet still imposed a reprimand. That contradiction is unfair, hypocritical and undermines the credibility of the decision itself.”

One of the issues has to do with county council member Dan Schaetzle. State party officials said he was “not in good standing” after he reportedly campaigned against a Republican nominee.

In its letter, the Rules Committee directed Horvath not to let him run as a Republican during his suspension. But Horvath says she doesn’t have that authority.

“Under state law, with the exception of the two-primary rule, no county chairman has authority over ballot access, and to suggest otherwise misleads both our members and the public,” Horvath said.

An email to Horvath from the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office says a party chair can’t certify whether someone is affiliated with the party, just because they’re determined not to be in good standing, but a party chair can file a challenge to that person’s candidacy. The final decision is up to the county election board.

Three Republican elected officials spoke in support of Horvath, during Wednesday’s press conference. They pointed to her track record of raising funds and getting Republicans elected.

Surveyor Derek Dieter criticized some party members for pursuing power, rather than helping taxpayers. “I’ve been involved in politics . . . from 2003, and I’ve never seen a more venomous attack on a person that wants to do good,” Dieter said.

Assessor Mike Castellon said the Rules Committee didn’t give Horvath a chance to defend herself. “I think also, too, the rest of the people that know what Jackie is doing, they didn’t get an opportunity to speak their voice, either," Castellon added. "It seems to be one group that’s forcing their opinion, and that’s where we’re at today.”

Horvath’s supporters are calling on the state GOP to clarify its letter, to note that she hasn’t violated party rules.