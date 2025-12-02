Prosecutor won't charge McBride after commissioners' probe

A special prosecutor has declined to charge South Bend common council member Sharon McBride with any crimes connected to her management of the DuComb Center, St. Joseph County’s work release facility.

The Republican-led county commissioners fired McBride, a Democrat, in February 2024, after they claimed that their hired investigator, Tim Corbett, and their hired forensic accountant, Susan Henry, found fraud and financial mismanagement at the center.

Since March special prosecutor Christopher Gaal has been reviewing whether McBride should face any charges. His 17-page report filed recently in court says she should not.

The commissioners’ investigation compared her keycard entry records and surveillance video at the DuComb Center with her pay records, and from that, determined she had not worked for hours she was paid. But Gaal said the law didn’t require her to physically be at the center because she’s a salaried exempt employee.

Gaal added that the Indiana State Board of Accounts did an audit and found no reason to take action against McBride.

The county auditor’s office says commissioners spent over $54,000, combined, to hire Corbett and Henry. On Tuesday the office was still counting the money commissioners paid to attorney Clint Zalas for work he did.