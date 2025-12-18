Portage Township trustee asks attorney general to intervene at senior high-rise

Portage Township Trustee Jason Critchlow has filed a formal complaint with the Indiana Attorney General, urging state intervention over what he calls dangerous and unacceptable conditions at a South Bend senior high-rise.

The complaint targets Karl King Riverbend Tower, a 12-story, HUD-subsidized apartment building at 515 E. Monroe St. in South Bend. The building serves seniors and residents living on fixed incomes.

According to the filing, residents recently went without heat for nearly two weeks during freezing temperatures. The complaint also details recurring outages of heat, hot water and electricity, along with broken elevators that have trapped residents in their apartments or forced long waits to travel between floors.

Fire and building code concerns are also cited, including missing or inoperable alarms, unsecured exits and poor lighting in hallways and stairwells. Sanitation issues described in the complaint include bed bug and rodent infestations, animal waste left uncleaned and trash piling up due to malfunctioning chutes.

Critchlow said those conditions reflect a broader pattern of neglect by the property’s management.

“The treatment that these residents receive from the property management company is abysmal,” he said.

The complaint also alleges intimidation and verbal abuse toward residents and service providers, creating fear of retaliation when concerns are raised. Critchlow said the ownership structure of the building plays a role in that environment.

“The individual who owns this building also owns Beacon Heights. They live on the east coast. They are a well known slumlord. They have created a culture of fear within that building,” Critchlow said.

Critchlow is asking the Attorney General’s office to investigate the property and enforce compliance with state and federal housing standards. He said the situation underscores the need for stronger protections for tenants in subsidized housing.

“So if you ask me if the state of Indiana needs to provide greater protections to residents, 100% they do. It’s outrageous,” he said.