SWAT officers rescue hostages, shoot suspect in Mishawaka

In an hours-long standoff Sunday in Mishawaka, St. Joseph County Metro SWAT officers negotiated the safe release of all hostages. An officer shot and injured the suspect, who was being treated in the hospital Monday.

Around 10 a.m. officers responded to a home on Conner Drive, in a neighborhood northwest of 12th Street and Merrifield Avenue on the city’s south side. A man armed with a gun refused to release three adults and two children, and he wouldn’t come out of the home.

SWAT negotiators finally persuaded him to release the children and two of the adults. At 3:30 they then entered the house, rescuing the last adult and taking custody of the suspect after an officer shot him.

Police have not yet released the suspect’s name or any information about what led to the situation.

At one point, a police spokesman said the suspect called a local TV news station. Police then issued a press release urging reporters not to talk with him, saying it might “jeopardize the welfare of all those involved.”

Because it was an officer-involved shooting, South Bend police have taken over the investigation.