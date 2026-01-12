Board extends Eid contract as he tries to stop bill threatening them

The South Bend Community School board Monday night approved a contract extension for Superintendent Mansour Eid through July of next year. Eid also told the board he’s working to persuade state lawmakers not to replace them with a board appointed by the state.

The board approved Eid’s salary of $212,000 plus $84,000 in benefits, to run through July 2027. Earlier in the meeting, Eid said he and the corporation’s lobbyists have been trying to persuade Sen. Linda Rogers not to push forward with her bill to make the board appointed by the Indiana Secretary of Education rather than elected by voters.

“I had the opportunity to speak directly with Sen. Rogers about this bill, and to add context to our story, including our wide-ranging successes over the last year, from saving millions of dollars to providing excellent pay raises to our teachers and other employees, and turning the trajectory of our schools towards greater success,” Eid said.

Eid said Rogers was “very open-minded.”

”We expect changes to be forthcoming and we will keep you updated, but at a minimum at least we have been able to be heard,” he said.

The board also elected Mark Greene as president, replacing Jeannette McCullough.