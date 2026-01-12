© 2026 WVPE
Board extends Eid contract as he tries to stop bill threatening them

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published January 12, 2026 at 11:50 PM EST
South Bend Community Schools Superintendent Mansour Eid briefs the board on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026 on his efforts to persuade Sen. Linda Rogers not to push forward with her bill to replace them with one appointed by the Indiana Secretary of Education.
Provided
South Bend Community Schools Superintendent Mansour Eid briefs the board on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026 on his efforts to persuade Sen. Linda Rogers not to push forward with her bill to replace them with one appointed by the Indiana Secretary of Education.

The South Bend Community School board Monday night approved a contract extension for Superintendent Mansour Eid through July of next year. Eid also told the board he’s working to persuade state lawmakers not to replace them with a board appointed by the state.

The board approved Eid’s salary of $212,000 plus $84,000 in benefits, to run through July 2027. Earlier in the meeting, Eid said he and the corporation’s lobbyists have been trying to persuade Sen. Linda Rogers not to push forward with her bill to make the board appointed by the Indiana Secretary of Education rather than elected by voters.

“I had the opportunity to speak directly with Sen. Rogers about this bill, and to add context to our story, including our wide-ranging successes over the last year, from saving millions of dollars to providing excellent pay raises to our teachers and other employees, and turning the trajectory of our schools towards greater success,” Eid said.

Eid said Rogers was “very open-minded.”

”We expect changes to be forthcoming and we will keep you updated, but at a minimum at least we have been able to be heard,” he said.

The board also elected Mark Greene as president, replacing Jeannette McCullough.
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
