La Casa de Amistad offers winter utility, housing assistance in St. Joseph County

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published January 15, 2026 at 4:45 PM EST
La Casa building and sign in South Bend
Jakob Lazzaro / WVPE
/
WVPE
La Casa was recently awarded a $1 million grant from the Lilly Endowment to bolster the nonprofit's youth programming and to enable the organization to hire more staff.

As winter heating costs rise and seasonal work slows, La Casa de Amistad says more families are reaching out for help with basic household expenses.

The South Bend nonprofit is offering utility and housing assistance to income-qualified residents through programs supported by United Way of St. Joseph County and community donors. The goal, according to the organization, is to help families maintain stability during the coldest months of the year.

Dara Marquez Venegas, La Casa de Amistad’s director of community engagement, said one of the biggest barriers families face is hesitation about asking for help.

“We often fear asking for help, or it takes us a bit to be able to ask for help,” Marquez Venegas said.

La Casa’s utility assistance is offered through the Team HEAT program, which provides monthly support by matching what a household is able to pay, up to a set limit. Eligible families can receive assistance more than once, as long as they continue to meet program requirements.

“If I’m a family member that visits and I’m eligible and I apply for one month, I can come back the next month and have the same support as long as I remain eligible,” Marquez Venegas said.

In addition to utilities, La Casa is also providing one-time housing stability assistance to help with rent or mortgage payments. The organization is one of two agencies in the county selected to administer that funding this year.

To qualify, applicants must live in St. Joseph County and meet income guidelines based on household size. Assistance is limited and available while funding lasts.

La Casa de Amistad encourages families who are struggling to reach out early, before utility shutoffs or housing issues escalate.
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is enjoying his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
