La Casa de Amistad offers winter utility, housing assistance in St. Joseph County

As winter heating costs rise and seasonal work slows, La Casa de Amistad says more families are reaching out for help with basic household expenses.

The South Bend nonprofit is offering utility and housing assistance to income-qualified residents through programs supported by United Way of St. Joseph County and community donors. The goal, according to the organization, is to help families maintain stability during the coldest months of the year.

Dara Marquez Venegas, La Casa de Amistad’s director of community engagement, said one of the biggest barriers families face is hesitation about asking for help.

“We often fear asking for help, or it takes us a bit to be able to ask for help,” Marquez Venegas said.

La Casa’s utility assistance is offered through the Team HEAT program, which provides monthly support by matching what a household is able to pay, up to a set limit. Eligible families can receive assistance more than once, as long as they continue to meet program requirements.

“If I’m a family member that visits and I’m eligible and I apply for one month, I can come back the next month and have the same support as long as I remain eligible,” Marquez Venegas said.

In addition to utilities, La Casa is also providing one-time housing stability assistance to help with rent or mortgage payments. The organization is one of two agencies in the county selected to administer that funding this year.

To qualify, applicants must live in St. Joseph County and meet income guidelines based on household size. Assistance is limited and available while funding lasts.

La Casa de Amistad encourages families who are struggling to reach out early, before utility shutoffs or housing issues escalate.