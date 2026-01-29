© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Redman hopes to challenge Baxmeyer for commissioner seat

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published January 29, 2026 at 5:16 PM EST
St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman with his wife Kim, after he filed his candidacy for county commissioner on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026 in the county clerk's office.
Provided
St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman with his wife Kim, after he filed his candidacy for county commissioner on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026 in the county clerk's office.

Confirming what’s been a poorly kept secret for months, Democratic St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman today announced he’ll run for county commissioner in the May primary election. WVPE’s Jeff Parrott has more.

RedmanRunningVCR.wav TRT SOQ

Redman is in the final year of his second term as sheriff. The Indiana Constitution prohibits a person from serving more than eight years in any 12-year period. So he’s ending his 31-year law enforcement career.

On Thursday Redman filed his candidacy for the county commissioner 1st District seat held by Republican Commissioners President Carl Baxmeyer. Baxmeyer filed for re-election Jan. 12.

In a statement, Redman said, “My priorities will be leading with professionalism and integrity, maintaining strong support for our police and fire departments, and ensuring our roads are better maintained. That includes more efficient and reliable snow removal.”

The Board of Commissioners serves as a three-member executive branch of county government. If Redman can beat Baxmeyer, he would join Democrat Rafael Morton and Republican Tony Hazen, giving the Democrats their first majority since 2012.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Sheriff Bill RedmanSt. Joseph County Sheriff Bill RedmanWilliam RedmanSt. Joseph County CommissionerselectionsCarl BaxmeyerDemocratterm limits
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott