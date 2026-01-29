Redman hopes to challenge Baxmeyer for commissioner seat

Confirming what’s been a poorly kept secret for months, Democratic St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman today announced he’ll run for county commissioner in the May primary election. WVPE’s Jeff Parrott has more.

Redman is in the final year of his second term as sheriff. The Indiana Constitution prohibits a person from serving more than eight years in any 12-year period. So he’s ending his 31-year law enforcement career.

On Thursday Redman filed his candidacy for the county commissioner 1st District seat held by Republican Commissioners President Carl Baxmeyer. Baxmeyer filed for re-election Jan. 12.

In a statement, Redman said, “My priorities will be leading with professionalism and integrity, maintaining strong support for our police and fire departments, and ensuring our roads are better maintained. That includes more efficient and reliable snow removal.”

The Board of Commissioners serves as a three-member executive branch of county government. If Redman can beat Baxmeyer, he would join Democrat Rafael Morton and Republican Tony Hazen, giving the Democrats their first majority since 2012.