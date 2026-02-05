© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Decio says Yakym should have spoken up on NIPSCO rate hike

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published February 5, 2026 at 4:14 PM EST

Democratic Congressional Candidate Jamee Decio is criticizing incumbent Republican Rudy Yakym for being silent after NIPSCO’s recent natural gas rate hike.

NIPSCO increased gas rates 16% this winter compared to last winter, and that followed a 19% increase the year before.

The for-profit utility enjoys a monopoly under Indiana statute and can raise rates if they are approved by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. Decio on Thursday released a statement calling Yakym “Rubber Stamp” Rudy, accusing him of doing nothing about the increases.

Decio said she realizes the IURC is a state, rather than a federal, agency. And she said Yakym is not a member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. But she said he can still ask someone on that committee to study the matter.

”Because it is a monopoly, Congress can look into it," Decio says. "If I was the congressperson, I would inquire in that committee, the oversight committee, and say, can we have a hearing on this and figure out why it’s 16% and there’s no recourse. The state rubber-stamped it.”

Yakym’s campaign did not reply to our interview request.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Rudy YakymJamee DecioNIPSCOrate hikerate increasemonopolyindiana utility regulatory commission
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott