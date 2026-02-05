Decio says Yakym should have spoken up on NIPSCO rate hike

Democratic Congressional Candidate Jamee Decio is criticizing incumbent Republican Rudy Yakym for being silent after NIPSCO’s recent natural gas rate hike.

NIPSCO increased gas rates 16% this winter compared to last winter, and that followed a 19% increase the year before.

The for-profit utility enjoys a monopoly under Indiana statute and can raise rates if they are approved by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. Decio on Thursday released a statement calling Yakym “Rubber Stamp” Rudy, accusing him of doing nothing about the increases.

Decio said she realizes the IURC is a state, rather than a federal, agency. And she said Yakym is not a member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. But she said he can still ask someone on that committee to study the matter.

”Because it is a monopoly, Congress can look into it," Decio says. "If I was the congressperson, I would inquire in that committee, the oversight committee, and say, can we have a hearing on this and figure out why it’s 16% and there’s no recourse. The state rubber-stamped it.”

Yakym’s campaign did not reply to our interview request.