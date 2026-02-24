Driver gets jail for blowing bus stop arm, faces neglect in newer case

The woman who went viral locally last year for driving through a school bus stop arm has been sentenced to jail time. And she’s facing more charges for another more recent alleged offense.

St. Joseph Superior Judge Elizabeth Hurley on Tuesday sentenced Shau Ri Rose to 60 days in jail for Level 6 felony criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. Hurley suspended nearly three years of prison time, time she’ll have to serve if she violates probation.

The jury last month convicted Rose of driving through the bus stop arm in March but her problems aren’t finished. In October prosecutors also charged Rose with felony neglect of a dependent.

Her boyfriend had told Mishawaka police that she stole his gun as she moved out of their 7th Street home. When police searched her vehicle for it, they found a 21-month-old child in a car seat that was not secured in any way to the seat of the car. On the floor beneath the child’s feet they found the semi-automatic handgun in a children’s shoe box. Prosecutors say the gun was loaded with a round in the chamber and it doesn’t have a safety mechanism.

The neglect case is set for a March 19 trial.