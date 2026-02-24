Police identify two children killed on State Road 4 in Elkhart County

As they continue to investigate, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office today released more information about a crash Friday that killed two children in a horse-drawn cart.

Police have identified the victims as 8-year-old Jenna Miller and 7-year-old Derek Bontrager. The pony pulling the cart also was killed.

The crash happened on State Road 4, west of County Road 37, at about 8 a.m. Friday.

Two more juveniles, 13-year-old Jayden Miller and 11-year-old Michiah Miller, were hospitalized and police said they had no updates on their status.

They identified the driver of the pickup truck that hit the cart from behind as 40-year-old Jason Hoover.

The children’s deaths come about 10 months after three Amish children were killed in a horse-drawn buggy in Marshall County near Bremen. That crash killed the buggy’s driver, 13-year-old Glenda Jo Yoder, and her brothers, 10-year-old Darrell and 9-year-old Devon. In that crash, Marshall County Prosecutor Nelson Chipman decided not to charge the 17-year-old driver. She also hit the buggy from behind, and that crash also happened at about 8 a.m.