Police identify two children killed on State Road 4 in Elkhart County

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published February 24, 2026 at 4:30 PM EST
A horse-drawn cart moves along State Road 4 in Elkhart County, near the spot where police say 40-year-old Jason Hoover, driving a pickup truck, on Friday, Feb. 20 struck a horse-drawn buggy carrying four juveniles. Two of the children were killed and two have been hospitalized.
Provided
A horse-drawn cart moves along State Road 4 in Elkhart County, near the spot where police say 40-year-old Jason Hoover, driving a pickup truck, on Friday, Feb. 20 struck a horse-drawn buggy carrying four juveniles. Two of the children were killed and two have been hospitalized.

As they continue to investigate, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office today released more information about a crash Friday that killed two children in a horse-drawn cart.

Police have identified the victims as 8-year-old Jenna Miller and 7-year-old Derek Bontrager. The pony pulling the cart also was killed.

The crash happened on State Road 4, west of County Road 37, at about 8 a.m. Friday.

Two more juveniles, 13-year-old Jayden Miller and 11-year-old Michiah Miller, were hospitalized and police said they had no updates on their status.

They identified the driver of the pickup truck that hit the cart from behind as 40-year-old Jason Hoover.

The children’s deaths come about 10 months after three Amish children were killed in a horse-drawn buggy in Marshall County near Bremen. That crash killed the buggy’s driver, 13-year-old Glenda Jo Yoder, and her brothers, 10-year-old Darrell and 9-year-old Devon. In that crash, Marshall County Prosecutor Nelson Chipman decided not to charge the 17-year-old driver. She also hit the buggy from behind, and that crash also happened at about 8 a.m.
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
