Elkhart schools detail consolidation changes, including preschool relocation

Elkhart Community Schools leaders provided new details Monday on their consolidation plan, including proposals to relocate preschool programs and reorganize student services.

Superintendent Larry Huff told the Elkhart Community Schools board that leaders understand the weight of the decisions as they work through the restructuring process.

“We take these decision very seriously, and we try to do things as artfully as we can,” Huff said.

The district plans to consolidate all Head Start, PACE and Title I preschool programs at Roosevelt STEAM Academy. Officials said housing the programs together will allow for more coordinated services.

Incoming Superintendent Michele Riise, who will take over leadership of the district this summer, said the move is intended to strengthen the programs.

“We believe our preschool programs are most effective when housed together at one location,” Riise said.

The district also proposes combining alternative education programs, including Elkhart Academy, Pride Middle School and Pride Academy, into a single location.

Administrators said they are exploring the creation of a virtual school in response to students leaving for online education. Adult education services would move to the district’s Freshman Division.

Officials outlined a staffing timeline tied to the consolidation. Impacted staff are expected to receive reassignment notifications by late March, with internal transfers occurring later this spring.

The changes build on a consolidation plan approved by the school board Feb. 10 that includes the planned closure of five elementary schools. District leaders said the moves are necessary to address ongoing financial challenges and declining enrollment.