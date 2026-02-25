© 2026 WVPE
South Bend Council fills final vacancy on Community Police Review Board

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Michael Gallenberger
Published February 25, 2026 at 1:24 PM EST
South Bend Community Police Review Board members speak with attorney Bob Masters, prior to the start of their Jan. 15, 2026 meeting.
screenshot
/
city of South Bend
South Bend Community Police Review Board members speak with attorney Bob Masters, prior to the start of their Jan. 15, 2026 meeting.

The South Bend Common Council has filled the final seat on the Community Police Review Board. Mental health professional Marla Godette was appointed Monday to fill the remaining 11 months of a two-year term.

She was nominated by 3rd District council member Sharon McBride. “I think that it would be a great fit, and [I’m] excited to see the board moving forward,” McBride said.

The Community Police Review Board is tasked with investigating alleged police misconduct and making recommendations. But it’s had challenges in having a five-member quorum, due to vacancies and absences. Two other new members were appointed in January.
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger has been a weekend announcer and newscaster at WVPE since 2021. His radio career has included stints at WKVI-Knox, WYMR-Culver and WVUR-Valparaiso.
