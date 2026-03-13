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EPA to remove lead-contaminated soil from Beardsley Avenue site

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published March 13, 2026 at 3:43 PM EDT
Part of the protective barrier around lead-contaminated soil has come down at a Conn-Selmer brownfield site at 1101 E. Beardsley Ave. in Elkhart. Mayor Rod Roberson, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Indiana Department of Environmental Management officials will host a press conference at the site on Tuesday, March 16, 2026.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
Part of the protective barrier around lead-contaminated soil has come down at a Conn-Selmer brownfield site at 1101 E. Beardsley Ave. in Elkhart. Mayor Rod Roberson, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Indiana Department of Environmental Management officials will host a press conference at the site on Tuesday, March 16, 2026.

The city of Elkhart’s years-long effort to redevelop a contaminated former industrial site has reached another milestone.

The city-owned site at 1101 E. Beardsley Ave., next to the Greenleaf Health Campus, now just looks like a field of grass with a big cordoned off hole in the middle. Musical instruments maker Conn-Selmer once manufactured there, but in recent years the city has demolished the structures and removed contaminants with a $4 million state grant. They next hope a private developer will build single-family homes there.

The work so far has turned up heavy lead contamination in the soil. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management says nearby homes and groundwater are not endangered by the lead but it must be removed from the soil before homes can be built.

So the EPA has granted the city’s request to remove the lead-contaminated soil this spring. On Tuesday they’ll hold a 12:15 p.m. press conference at the site, where EPA Regional Administrator Anne Vogel, IDEM Commissioner Clint Woods, and Mayor Rod Roberson will discuss the project and take reporters’ questions.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team EPAElkhartbrownfield cleanupElkhart Mayor Rod RobersonIndiana Department of Environmental ManagementLead pollutionLead remediation
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott