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Elkhart mayor looking at future plans for downtown courthouse site

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Michael Gallenberger
Published March 21, 2026 at 3:18 PM EDT
Elkhart County has agreed to give its former downtown Elkhart courthouse property at 2nd and Franklin streets to the city of Elkhart, along with $1 million for demolition costs, on the condition that the city demolishes the 1971 brutalist structure.
Provided
Elkhart County has agreed to give its former downtown Elkhart courthouse property at 2nd and Franklin streets to the city of Elkhart, along with $1 million for demolition costs, on the condition that the city demolishes the 1971 brutalist structure.

The demolition of the former Elkhart courthouse could pave the way for more “livable” development downtown. That’s the hope of Mayor Rod Roberson.

“We are hopeful that we’re going to have a lot of interest in it, when we put it out for RFP, looking for residential livability relationships,” Roberson said Thursday, following the ribbon cutting of The Delta development.

The courthouse was closed, when Elkhart County consolidated its court facilities in a new building near Goshen. The property was given to the city, and the county council and commissioners formally voted to contribute a million dollars toward the cost of demolition.

Roberson said the building will come down in the next 30 days.

He said the city helped prepare the area for redevelopment by narrowing streets and converting them to two-way traffic. “We know that we need to make sure that those streetscapes speak to the livability,” Roberson added.

He said walkable infrastructure is a big focus for redevelopment efforts in multiple parts of the city.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Elkhart County CourthouseRedevelopmentDowntown ElkhartElkhart Mayor Rod Roberson
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger has been a weekend announcer and newscaster at WVPE since 2021. His radio career has included stints at WKVI-Knox, WYMR-Culver and WVUR-Valparaiso.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger