Indiana eviction rates remain high as Notre Dame clinic works to assist tenants, homeowners

Eviction remains a persistent issue in Indiana, with thousands of cases filed each year, including nearly 2,900 in St. Joseph County alone.

Data from Princeton University’s Eviction Lab shows an 8% eviction rate in South Bend over the past 12 months. That means eight eviction filings for every 100 renters.

“Over the last 12 months, there’s an 8% eviction rate and so that means per 100 renters there, there are 8 filings per 100 renters,” said David Pruitt, director of the Eviction Clinic at the University of Notre Dame.

Indiana has long ranked among the states with the highest eviction rates, though Pruitt said conditions have improved slightly over the past decade.

Even so, eviction is only part of a broader housing challenge.

Pruitt said Indiana also led the nation in foreclosure rates in February 2026, adding pressure for both renters and homeowners.

“Another issue that’s looming is Indiana had the highest foreclosure rate in the country in February of 2026, and so that’s something that we also try to help with,” Pruitt said.

The Notre Dame Eviction Clinic provides free legal assistance to tenants facing eviction, as well as homeowners dealing with foreclosure and buyers navigating land contract disputes.

Pruitt said the clinic’s work is largely preventive, encouraging people to seek help before a case reaches court.

“The more time you have to try to deal with issues and assess options the better, and we often will deal with people trying to assess their rights and what looks like it’s coming down the pike,” he said.

He estimates early intervention could resolve between 20% and 40% of cases before they reach the court system.

The clinic typically handles between 60 and 100 cases per semester with a small team of law students supervised by licensed attorneys. Most cases are based in St. Joseph County, though the clinic may assist clients from surrounding areas.

Pruitt said renters and homeowners should keep records of payments and communications, and document property conditions when moving in or out to help protect themselves in disputes.