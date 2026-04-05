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Three Michigan counties teaming up to apply for $400,000 for tornado recovery

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Michael Gallenberger
Published April 5, 2026 at 1:11 PM EDT
On Friday a tornado touched down and hit this home on Conrad Road, a mile north of U.S. 12, west of Edwardsburg. Killed was 12-year-old Silas Anderson.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
On March 6, a tornado touched down and hit this home on Conrad Road, a mile north of U.S. 12, west of Edwardsburg. Killed was 12-year-old Silas Anderson.

It’s been a month since deadly tornadoes hit southwest Michigan. Now, three counties are seeking funding to help with the ongoing recovery.

Cass County plans to apply for $400,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding, on behalf of Cass, Branch and St. Joseph counties in Michigan. The money would go toward case management, to help affected residents with housing, access to services and long-term recovery planning.

The Cass County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the grant application, when they meet Thursday at 5:00 p.m., before taking a final vote on whether to submit it.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team tornadotornadoesCass CountySt. Joseph County Michigan
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger has been a weekend announcer and newscaster at WVPE since 2021. His radio career has included stints at WKVI-Knox, WYMR-Culver and WVUR-Valparaiso.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger