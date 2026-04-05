Three Michigan counties teaming up to apply for $400,000 for tornado recovery

It’s been a month since deadly tornadoes hit southwest Michigan. Now, three counties are seeking funding to help with the ongoing recovery.

Cass County plans to apply for $400,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding, on behalf of Cass, Branch and St. Joseph counties in Michigan. The money would go toward case management, to help affected residents with housing, access to services and long-term recovery planning.

The Cass County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the grant application, when they meet Thursday at 5:00 p.m., before taking a final vote on whether to submit it.