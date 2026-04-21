Indy 500 brings first Porch Party promo event to South Bend

With just over a month before the Indianapolis 500, race organizers Wednesday will bring their promotional road show to South Bend.

The event Wednesday will happen at South Bend-based Tire Rack’s headquarters from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. It’s the first of 10 so-called “Porch Parties” that the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will do around the state over the next month leading up to the May 24 race.

The planned festivities include remarks from IMS President Doug Boles, the 2026 Corvette ZR1X Pace Car, the Borg Warner Trophy, a simulator trailer, food trucks and the Oscar Meijer Wienermobile.

The IMS encourages fans who can’t make it to the race to watch it at Porch Parties, decorating their porches, balconies, garages or basement bars with lots of checkered flags and race decor. They’ll give out free Porch Party starter kits while supplies last.

Fans also are encouraged to bring new, unopened women’s underwear for the annual Undie 500 that benefits St. Margaret’s House, the South Bend nonprofit that helps homeless women.