South Bend schools expand pre-K to more sites for 2026-27 school year

The South Bend Community School Corp. is expanding its pre-K program for the 2026-27 school year, adding six more elementary schools in an effort to increase access for families across the district.

Beginning this fall, pre-K will also be offered at Coquillard, Edison, Darden, Monroe, Madison and Wilson elementary schools.

Carol Draeger Thomas, principal of pre-K programming for the district, said the expansion is aimed at giving more families access to early childhood education and helping students build a stronger academic foundation before kindergarten.

“We are giving families opportunities for their children to receive high quality early education, reliable care and getting our students ready to be lifelong learners and well prepared for kindergarten,” Draeger Thomas said.

The district said the added sites will bring the total number of schools offering pre-K to 14. Draeger Thomas said that total rises to 15 when Marquette Montessori is included, because it already offers pre-K programming in a Montessori model.

She said the district has seen waiting lists at some schools, including Swanson and Clay International Academy, and expects the added locations to ease demand.

Draeger Thomas said expanding pre-K is especially important as other early childhood options have become less available.

“More and more parents are needing and relying on school corporations to have pre-K opportunities,” she said.

Most sites will offer full-day programming, with class sizes capped at 12 students, according to the district.

Draeger Thomas said pre-K can help children enter kindergarten ready to learn and may reduce the need for later academic interventions. She also said early childhood programs help students develop social-emotional skills such as cooperation, confidence and self-regulation.

Enrollment is open now for children who will be 4 years old by Aug. 1. The district said transportation will not be provided for pre-K students.

Families can find enrollment information through the South Bend school district.