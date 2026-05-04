© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tuesday is Primary Election Day. Find a vote center, bring an ID

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published May 4, 2026 at 3:47 PM EDT
Element 5 Digital

Tuesday is Primary Election Day in Indiana, with voting from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This year Hoosiers are voting for federal, state and county offices. In St. Joseph County there are contested races on the Republican side for the Granger county council seat. The party failed in its legal fight to stop incumbent council member Dan Schaetzle from running again as a Republican. He faces a challenge from Republican Jamie O’Brien. Also, incumbent Republican Amy Drake is challenged by firefighter Matt Clayton.

In Elkhart County, Republicans Michael Culp and Brian Hollomon are vying to become the next sheriff. They’re both captains under current sheriff Jeff Siegel, who is term-limited.

Spanning both counties, Republican State Senator Linda Rogers is challenged by Dr. Brian Schmutzler. President Trump has endorsed Schmutzler because Rogers was one of seven GOP state senators who refused to support Trump’s redistricting push for Indiana earlier this year.

If you’re not sure where to vote, go to indianavoters.in.gov, and be sure to bring a state ID.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Electionprimary electionSt. Joseph CountyElkhart County
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott