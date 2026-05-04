Tuesday is Primary Election Day. Find a vote center, bring an ID

Tuesday is Primary Election Day in Indiana, with voting from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This year Hoosiers are voting for federal, state and county offices. In St. Joseph County there are contested races on the Republican side for the Granger county council seat. The party failed in its legal fight to stop incumbent council member Dan Schaetzle from running again as a Republican. He faces a challenge from Republican Jamie O’Brien. Also, incumbent Republican Amy Drake is challenged by firefighter Matt Clayton.

In Elkhart County, Republicans Michael Culp and Brian Hollomon are vying to become the next sheriff. They’re both captains under current sheriff Jeff Siegel, who is term-limited.

Spanning both counties, Republican State Senator Linda Rogers is challenged by Dr. Brian Schmutzler. President Trump has endorsed Schmutzler because Rogers was one of seven GOP state senators who refused to support Trump’s redistricting push for Indiana earlier this year.