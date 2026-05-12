Forever Learning Institute to hold summer classes at former Clay High School

The Forever Learning Institute will hold summer classes inside the former Clay High School building after the South Bend Community School Corporation approved a short-term facility use agreement Monday night.

Trustees approved the agreement in a 5-1 vote, with trustee Mark Costello casting the lone no vote. Trustee Bill Sniadecki was absent.

The agreement allows the nonprofit adult education organization to use three classrooms and the gymnasium from July 1 through Aug. 7. Classes and activities will take place Monday through Thursday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Forever Learning Executive Director George Azar told trustees the organization provides educational opportunities for adults 50 and older, with an average student age of 73.

Azar said the organization offered more than 140 classes this spring with more than 1,100 students enrolled. More than 50 offerings are planned for the summer session.

“All of our teachers are volunteers, which is the most beautiful part of our organization,” Azar said. “They are there because they believe in what they teach; they believe in what they’re doing; and have a true passion for it.”

SBCSC General Counsel Matt Lawson said the agreement was intentionally structured as a temporary arrangement because of uncertainty surrounding the building’s long-term future.

Under the agreement, Forever Learning will pay the district $1,500 in rent for the five-week summer program.