Half of dogs from recent Goshen hoarding case still need homes

About half of the dogs removed from a hoarding situation at a Goshen trailer park two weeks ago are still looking for homes.

Maria Waltersdorf, development director at the Humane Society of Elkhart County, says they’ve adopted out 12 of the 24 dogs removed April 27 from Thomas and Laura Duncan’s trailer in the Roxbury Mobile Home Park. Police arrested them on neglect charges and child welfare officials took temporary custody of their three children.

Police said there was so much animal waste in the trailer that they couldn’t see the floor. But Waltersdorf says the dogs are surprisingly well-mannered.

“They’re super loving, super sweet, pretty playful," Waltersdorf says. "Truly to me they don’t seem like the normal dogs we would get from a situation like this.”

Waltersdorf says they took one of the dogs, Millie, out to Dogapalooza on Saturday.

“She was just rolling in the grass, letting everyone come up to her and rub her belly and making friends with all of the dogs. Like she was the happiest thing, it was so sweet.”