© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Half of dogs from recent Goshen hoarding case still need homes

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published May 12, 2026 at 2:13 PM EDT
Misty, a two-year-old mixed breed female, is one of 24 dogs rescued from a Goshen hoarding situation April 28 that are available for adoption at the Humane Society of Elkhart County.
Provided
Misty, a two-year-old mixed breed female, is one of 24 dogs rescued from a Goshen hoarding situation April 28 that are available for adoption at the Humane Society of Elkhart County.

About half of the dogs removed from a hoarding situation at a Goshen trailer park two weeks ago are still looking for homes.

Maria Waltersdorf, development director at the Humane Society of Elkhart County, says they’ve adopted out 12 of the 24 dogs removed April 27 from Thomas and Laura Duncan’s trailer in the Roxbury Mobile Home Park. Police arrested them on neglect charges and child welfare officials took temporary custody of their three children.

Police said there was so much animal waste in the trailer that they couldn’t see the floor. But Waltersdorf says the dogs are surprisingly well-mannered.

“They’re super loving, super sweet, pretty playful," Waltersdorf says. "Truly to me they don’t seem like the normal dogs we would get from a situation like this.”

Waltersdorf says they took one of the dogs, Millie, out to Dogapalooza on Saturday.

“She was just rolling in the grass, letting everyone come up to her and rub her belly and making friends with all of the dogs. Like she was the happiest thing, it was so sweet.”

You can see these 12 and 16 more dogs up for adoption at elkharthumanesociety.org/dogs.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team hoardingpetspet hoardingHumane Society of Elkhart CountyThomas DuncanLaura Duncan
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott