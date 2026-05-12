Oaklawn's Got Talent boosting mental health, addiction help

Michiana’s biggest mental health nonprofit is gearing up for its biggest annual fundraiser Friday at Elkhart’s Lerner Theater. It's time again for Oaklawn’s Got Talent.

Last year’s winner, South Bend vocalist Braylon Knapp, wowed the crowd with his rendition of the Bruno Mars’ hit, Buy You Flowers.

Like last year, proceeds from this fifth annual Oaklawn’s Got Talent will benefit Oaklawn’s 24-hour mental health and addiction crisis center. Oaklawn Foundation Executive Director Becky Zakowski says the center launched two and a half years ago and provides an alternative to emergency rooms or jail for people suffering mental health or addiction crises.

“That was really one of the only options to call for help," Zakowski says. "We are hoping that we’ll be lightening the burden for law enforcement and health care, and making sure people are going to the best place suited for them for appropriate care.”