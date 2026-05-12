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Oaklawn's Got Talent boosting mental health, addiction help

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published May 12, 2026 at 2:41 PM EDT
South Bend vocalist Braylon Knapp singing in the 2025 Oaklawn's Got Talent, where he won the top prize of $5,000 for his rendition of Bruno Mars' hit "When I Was Your Man."
Jon Mayer
South Bend vocalist Braylon Knapp singing in the 2025 Oaklawn's Got Talent, where he won the top prize of $5,000 for his rendition of Bruno Mars' hit "When I Was Your Man."

Michiana’s biggest mental health nonprofit is gearing up for its biggest annual fundraiser Friday at Elkhart’s Lerner Theater. It's time again for Oaklawn’s Got Talent.

Last year’s winner, South Bend vocalist Braylon Knapp, wowed the crowd with his rendition of the Bruno Mars’ hit, Buy You Flowers.

Like last year, proceeds from this fifth annual Oaklawn’s Got Talent will benefit Oaklawn’s 24-hour mental health and addiction crisis center. Oaklawn Foundation Executive Director Becky Zakowski says the center launched two and a half years ago and provides an alternative to emergency rooms or jail for people suffering mental health or addiction crises.

“That was really one of the only options to call for help," Zakowski says. "We are hoping that we’ll be lightening the burden for law enforcement and health care, and making sure people are going to the best place suited for them for appropriate care.”

The top prize is $5,000 and audience members pay $5 to vote with their phones. You can also vote this week online. For a link with this year’s finalists, find this story at WVPE.org.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Oaklawnmental healthcrisis linecrisis response centerAddictionaddiction treatmentOaklawn's Got TalentThe Lerner Theatre
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott