New Prairie getting Amazon's first Think Big STEM lab in Indiana

Amazon is launching its first Think Big Space in Indiana at New Prairie High School. It's part of the company’s push to bring cutting edge technology into schools to train tomorrow’s workforce.

Amazon on Monday invited reporters to see the school’s new space, with equipment paid for by Amazon, for all things STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math. It will primarily serve New Prairie High School students but elementary and middle school students also will make field trips to use it.

On Monday groups of those younger students came in to try some hands-on activities with robotics. Implementing it locally is Julia Trigo, national program manager at Creative Hut, Amazon’s STEM education partner.

"When you walk in and you have a robot, that’s it, the kids are already hooked. This is such an awesome way to get students to really care and be excited about their future.”

Trigo says Amazon is already working with other Michiana school systems to create STEM labs. New Prairie High School Principal Justin Heinold says his students are fortunate.

“So whether that is working for Amazon here in our local community or for other businesses," Heinold said, "we know that this support of Amazon here for us will allow our students to have a whole lot more opportunities when they step out into the real world.”