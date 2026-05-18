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New Prairie getting Amazon's first Think Big STEM lab in Indiana

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published May 18, 2026 at 4:21 PM EDT
Julia Trigo, national program manager at Creative Hut, Amazon’s STEM education partner, talks with New Prairie United School Corp. elementary school students Monday at New Prairie High School's new Think Big Space by Amazon.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
Julia Trigo, national program manager at Creative Hut, Amazon’s STEM education partner, talks with New Prairie United School Corp. elementary school students Monday at New Prairie High School's new Think Big Space by Amazon.

Amazon is launching its first Think Big Space in Indiana at New Prairie High School. It's part of the company’s push to bring cutting edge technology into schools to train tomorrow’s workforce.

Amazon on Monday invited reporters to see the school’s new space, with equipment paid for by Amazon, for all things STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math. It will primarily serve New Prairie High School students but elementary and middle school students also will make field trips to use it.

On Monday groups of those younger students came in to try some hands-on activities with robotics. Implementing it locally is Julia Trigo, national program manager at Creative Hut, Amazon’s STEM education partner.

"When you walk in and you have a robot, that’s it, the kids are already hooked. This is such an awesome way to get students to really care and be excited about their future.”

Trigo says Amazon is already working with other Michiana school systems to create STEM labs. New Prairie High School Principal Justin Heinold says his students are fortunate.

“So whether that is working for Amazon here in our local community or for other businesses," Heinold said, "we know that this support of Amazon here for us will allow our students to have a whole lot more opportunities when they step out into the real world.”
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Amazon data centerNew Prairie High SchoolSTEMThink Big Space
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott