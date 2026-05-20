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Beidinger wins Warner's South Bend council seat in party caucus

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published May 20, 2026 at 7:47 PM EDT
Heidi Beidinger, right, is sworn into office Wednesday by Debbie Ladyga-Block, St. Joseph County Democratic Party vice-chair. In a party caucus, seven precinct chairs elected Beidinger over Hodge Patel, Derrick Perry and Angela Smith to replace Troy Warner on the South Bend Common Council.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
Heidi Beidinger, right, is sworn into office Wednesday by Debbie Ladyga-Block, St. Joseph County Democratic Party vice-chair. In a party caucus, seven precinct chairs elected Beidinger over Hodge Patel, Derrick Perry and Angela Smith to replace Troy Warner on the South Bend Common Council.

In a party caucus Wednesday, Democrats elected Heidi Beidinger to replace Troy Warner on the South Bend Common Council.

Seven Democratic precinct chairs who live in the city’s 4th council district – that’s the city’s east side – voted by secret ballot at the Howard Park Event Center, after Beidinger and three other candidates gave speeches that were limited to three minutes.

Beidinger defeated Hodge Patel, Derrick Perry and Angela Smith. Beidinger is a 59-year-old professor of the practice in the University of Notre Dame’s Eck Institute for Global Health, where her most recent work has focused on lead poisoning prevention.

She’s a former St. Joseph County Board of Health member and she has run unsuccessfully for state representative in the past.

“I am so deeply broad to be able to serve in this capacity," Beidinger said after the vote. "You guys all know I’ve run for office before and all I’ve wanted to do is serve and give back to our community, and now this is the opportunity to do it.”

Warner, into his second term, recently quit to become Mayor James Mueller’s chief of staff.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Heidi BeidingerSouth Bend Common CouncilDemocratic PartycaucusTroy WarnerMayor James Mueller
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott