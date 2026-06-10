Indiana Michigan Power extends shutoff suspension during extreme heat

Indiana Michigan Power is extending its suspension of residential service disconnections for nonpayment through the weekend as dangerous heat continues across its service area.

The utility announced the extension Wednesday, saying it wants to keep customers and employees safe during the extreme temperatures.

“We want to keep our customers and our employees safe, no matter if there’s hot temperatures or extreme cold temperatures like we see in our winter,” company spokesperson Schnee Doyle said.

I&M says reliable electricity is especially important during periods of high heat, when air conditioning can help prevent heat-related illness.

The company says it will continue monitoring weather conditions and could extend the moratorium if needed.

Customers seeking payment assistance or help with bill-related issues can contact Indiana Michigan Power at 1-800-311-4634.