© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Indiana Michigan Power extends shutoff suspension during extreme heat

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published June 10, 2026 at 4:46 PM EDT
Outdoor air conditioning units need to be clear of debris and foliage.
Mike Murrell
/
WVPE
According to I&M, air conditioning is the first line of defense against extreme summer heat.

Indiana Michigan Power is extending its suspension of residential service disconnections for nonpayment through the weekend as dangerous heat continues across its service area.

The utility announced the extension Wednesday, saying it wants to keep customers and employees safe during the extreme temperatures.

“We want to keep our customers and our employees safe, no matter if there’s hot temperatures or extreme cold temperatures like we see in our winter,” company spokesperson Schnee Doyle said.

I&M says reliable electricity is especially important during periods of high heat, when air conditioning can help prevent heat-related illness.

The company says it will continue monitoring weather conditions and could extend the moratorium if needed.

Customers seeking payment assistance or help with bill-related issues can contact Indiana Michigan Power at 1-800-311-4634.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team I&Mextreme heatair-conditioningpayment
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is enjoying his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
See stories by Mike Murrell