Severe storms, strong tornadoes possible in Michiana through Wednesday

The National Weather Service is warning residents across Michiana to prepare for another round of severe weather, including the possibility of strong tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail.

Meteorologist Rachel Cobb with the National Weather Service says conditions are lining up for storms similar to those that caused widespread damage across northern Indiana last week.

While temperatures are expected to be lower than they were during last week's outbreak, Cobb said a warm front moving into the region will provide the ingredients needed for severe thunderstorms.

Forecasters say damaging wind gusts could reach 80 miles per hour. Strong tornadoes, including those rated EF-2 or EF-3, are also possible.

In addition to tornadoes and high winds, Cobb said this system could produce hail up to 2.5 inches in diameter.

The National Weather Service is encouraging residents to have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. Cobb said outdoor warning sirens should not be relied upon as a primary source of alerts because they are designed mainly to warn people who are outside.

Instead, she recommends using NOAA Weather Radio, enabling wireless emergency alerts on cell phones and utilizing weather information available through the FEMA app.

Residents are also encouraged to prepare for possible power outages. Cobb recommends charging phones and other essential devices in advance and ensuring generators are ready if they are available.

The threat of severe weather is forecast to continue through Wednesday evening.