Input sought as ProPEL SR 2 study gets underway

Drivers using State Road 2 got their first look last week at the process to study potential improvements. The Indiana Department of Transportation and lead consultant Parsons are looking at a 13-mile stretch between U.S. 20 and the U.S. 20/31 Bypass in LaPorte and St. Joseph counties.

During a public information meeting, Parsons Public Involvement Director Mindy Peterson said it’s a big connector that’s seeing a lot of growth and development. “We have a lot of people relying on this corridor, a lot of traffic,” Peterson said.

Now, planners have begun a two-year planning and environment linkages study to come up with recommendations for possible projects in the future. Peterson stressed that no projects have been recommended yet, although there are projects currently in the works at Quince and Larrison that are beyond this study’s scope.

Parsons representatives said the PEL method combines planning, engineering and environmental review. Public engagement is built into the process.

Peterson said the more feedback that’s submitted, the stronger the study will be. "What are the things, when you drive down the corridor, that are kind of making you white knuckle the steering wheel a little bit?" Peterson asked attendees at last week's meeting. "What are the things that are making you nervous?"

Planners also want to hear about any areas that need to be accessed by farm equipment, bikes or pedestrians, as well as parts of State Road 2 that are working well.

Drivers and residents can submit comments using a form on the project website. Community office hours are also planned for this Thursday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the St. Joseph County Public Library Western Branch in South Bend, and on Tuesday, June 30 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. CDT at the LaPorte County Public Library Rolling Prairie Branch.

