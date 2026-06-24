Black Lives Matter, Davis family seek release of additional video in intimidation case

Black Lives Matter South Bend and the family of Henry Davis Sr. are calling for the release of additional surveillance video related to the intimidation case against the 76-year-old South Bend man.

During an online news conference Wednesday, organizers and family members questioned whether publicly released video supports allegations contained in a probable cause affidavit.

Jordan Giger, a co-founder of Black Lives Matter South Bend, said video obtained from Hudl appears inconsistent with claims that Davis lifted his shirt and displayed what appeared to be a handgun while speaking with Riley High School basketball coach Alex Daniel after a basketball scrimmage.

"We believe that Mr. Davis deserves due process, the presumption of innocence and a fair and impartial review of the facts," Giger said.

Court records allege Davis confronted Daniel about his grandson's playing time and displayed what appeared to be a handgun. Investigators have said surveillance footage appeared to show Davis moving what looked like a handgun from his waistband to his back pocket as he left the gym.

Former South Bend Common Council member Henry Davis Jr. said the publicly available video shows his father and Daniel shaking hands and having a conversation. He argued that the footage does not match the allegations described in court documents.

Davis Jr. also criticized the South Bend Community School Corporation and law enforcement response to the incident. He called for the dismissal of Riley basketball coach Alex Daniel and Riley High School Principal Sean Henderson, alleging they played roles in decisions that led to his father's arrest.

Davis Sr.'s sister, Diane Perry, defended her brother's character and said she does not believe he would bring a gun into a school building.

Black Lives Matter South Bend, the Davis family and their supporters are requesting that any additional surveillance footage referenced in court documents be released publicly.

Henry Davis Sr. faces a misdemeanor intimidation charge. The case remains pending in court.